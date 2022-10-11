US Markets

CN Rail, union conclude arbitration; some workers to get higher pay

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with labour union International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers over a new contract covering about 750 signals and communications employees.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with labour union International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers over a new contract covering about 750 signals and communications employees.

The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the railroad operator.

Canadian National Railway had agreed to binding arbitration in July putting an end to a two-week strike.

Unions have been asking North American railroad operators for better pay and working conditions after the companies cut their workforce over the last few years in pursuit of a leaner operating model that increased profits but raised workloads for employees.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular