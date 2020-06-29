US Markets
CNR

CN Rail to invest C$445 mln in British Columbia in 2020

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian National Railway Co said on Monday it plans to invest about C$445 million ($324.94 million) across British Columbia this year to add rail tracks and handle growing traffic at the country's biggest railroad.

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO said on Monday it plans to invest about C$445 million ($324.94 million) across British Columbia this year to add rail tracks and handle growing traffic at the country's biggest railroad.

The investments include building about 3.5 miles of double track between Vancouver and Edmonton, replacing more than 100 miles of rail and installing over 209,000 new railroad ties.

Montreal-based CN, which has 2,465 employees in British Columbia, said the investments would also help enable supply chains.

The company in April withdrew its full-year 2020 forecast following the pandemic and expects a tough second quarter for its energy unit.

($1 = 1.3695 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNR

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular