CN price target lowered to C$175 from C$180 at TD Securities

October 23, 2024 — 11:40 am EDT

TD Securities lowered the firm’s price target on CN (CNI) to C$175 from C$180 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings report, which featured a one cent EPS beat, a small EBIT miss against consensus, and unchanged FY24 and multi-year EPS growth guidance.

