CN price target lowered to C$175 from C$180 at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered the firm’s price target on CN (CNI) to C$175 from C$180 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 earnings report, which featured a one cent EPS beat, a small EBIT miss against consensus, and unchanged FY24 and multi-year EPS growth guidance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CNI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.