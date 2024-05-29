CN Logistics Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (HK:2130) has released an update.

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited reported that all resolutions proposed during their AGM on May 29, 2024, received overwhelming shareholder support, including the adoption of audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the authorization of share dealings. Key approvals encompassed a final dividend declaration, directors’ remuneration, auditor re-appointment, and mandates for share repurchase and issuance.

