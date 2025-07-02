CN to Invest US$110 Million in Wisconsin Infrastructure Upgrades and Track Maintenance

CN plans to invest US$110 million in Wisconsin for track maintenance and infrastructure improvements in 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CN has announced a planned investment of approximately US$110 million in Wisconsin as part of its 2025 capital investment program, aiming to enhance track maintenance and infrastructure. This investment includes improvements in infrastructure, technology, and network capacity to ensure safe goods movement and foster long-term growth in Chicago and CN’s broader network. Tracy Robinson, CEO of CN, emphasized the importance of this investment for building a resilient and efficient network, while Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads, Don Vruwink, highlighted the benefits for community connectivity and service reliability. The investment follows a similar commitment in 2024, which included expenditures for new equipment and upgrades at the Stevens Point railyard, showcasing CN's ongoing dedication to supporting local economies and enhancing rail services in the state.

Potential Positives

CN is planning to invest approximately US$110 million in Wisconsin, demonstrating a commitment to infrastructure improvements and long-term growth in the region.

This investment will enhance track maintenance, technology, and network resiliency, supporting safe and efficient movement of goods across CN’s network.

The announcement highlights CN's role in supporting local economies, with significant local spending and community investments reported for the year 2024.

CN's CEO emphasizes the importance of infrastructure investment in ensuring exceptional service to customers and supply chain partners, furthering the company's business goals.

Potential Negatives

The announcement highlights a significant level of investment, yet it is a repeat of a similar investment made in 2024, potentially signaling a lack of innovative initiatives or new projects that could foster growth.

The reliance on "forward-looking statements" suggests uncertainty in the company's future outlook, which may undermine investor confidence and raise concerns about the viability of its strategic plans.

FAQ

What is CN's investment plan for Wisconsin in 2025?

CN plans to invest approximately US$110 million in Wisconsin for track maintenance and infrastructure improvements in 2025.

How will this investment impact Wisconsin's communities?

The investment aims to enhance safety, reliability, and connectivity for Wisconsin communities, supporting their economic growth and competitiveness.

What specific areas will the Wisconsin investment focus on?

The investment will focus on infrastructure, technology, capacity, and network improvements to ensure the safe movement of goods.

What was CN's recent investment in Wisconsin in 2024?

In 2024, CN invested approximately US$110 million in Wisconsin for track maintenance and infrastructure initiatives, including new equipment and yard upgrades.

Who can be contacted for media inquiries regarding CN's announcements?

For media inquiries, Ashley Michnowski can be contacted at media@cn.ca or by phone at (438) 596-4329.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNI forecast page.

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



HOMEWOOD, Ill., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately US$110 million in Wisconsin, as part of its



2025 capital investment program



. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the state. This includes investments in infrastructure, technology and capacity, as well as network improvements. These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Chicago and across CN’s network.





“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Wisconsin will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”





- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN









“CN’s investment in Wisconsin infrastructure supports safer crossings and more reliable service statewide. These improvements help ensure that Wisconsin communities remain connected, competitive, and protected.”





- Don Vruwink, Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads





In 2024, CN invested approximately US$110 million in Wisconsin for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment are







More than US$3.5 million for new equipment, including vehicles as part of a multi-year fleet renewal program for Wisconsin and across the network.



More than US$3.5 million for new equipment, including vehicles as part of a multi-year fleet renewal program for Wisconsin and across the network.



Over US$1.5 million for upgrades at CN’s Stevens Point railyard to improve operations.











Wisconsin in Numbers







:









Employees: approximately 1,197



Employees: approximately 1,197



Railroad route miles operated: 988



Railroad route miles operated: 988



Community investments: US$ 146,000 in 2024



Community investments: US$ 146,000 in 2024



Local spending: US$ 251 million in 2024



Local spending: US$ 251 million in 2024



Cash taxes paid: US$14 million in 2024













CN Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.















Contacts:

























Media

















Investment Community















Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329





(514) 399-0052











media@cn.ca









investor.relations@cn.ca





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.