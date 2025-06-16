CN To Invest $60 Mln In Minnesota Rail Upgrades

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway (CNI), Monday announced a $60 million investment in Minnesota as part of its 2025 capital program. Funds will bolster track maintenance and key infrastructure, enhancing network resilience and safety for freight movement across the state and CN's wider system.

In Two Harbors, CN will install a new loop track and modernize its rail yard, securing local jobs and supporting Minnesota's iron ore supply chain. "CN's commitment strengthens our transportation backbone and benefits the community," noted Mayor Lew Conner.

Last year, CN invested $77?million in Minnesota, including $9?million at Two Harbors and $2.5?million at the Duluth Iron Ore Dock.

CNI is currently trading at $104.43, up $0.67 or 0.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.