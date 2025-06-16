Markets
CNI

CN To Invest $60 Mln In Minnesota Rail Upgrades

June 16, 2025 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway (CNI), Monday announced a $60 million investment in Minnesota as part of its 2025 capital program. Funds will bolster track maintenance and key infrastructure, enhancing network resilience and safety for freight movement across the state and CN's wider system.

In Two Harbors, CN will install a new loop track and modernize its rail yard, securing local jobs and supporting Minnesota's iron ore supply chain. "CN's commitment strengthens our transportation backbone and benefits the community," noted Mayor Lew Conner.

Last year, CN invested $77?million in Minnesota, including $9?million at Two Harbors and $2.5?million at the Duluth Iron Ore Dock.

CNI is currently trading at $104.43, up $0.67 or 0.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.