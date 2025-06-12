Markets
CN To Invest $30 Mln In Tennessee

June 12, 2025 — 11:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CN (CNR.TO, CNI) announced Thursday plans to invest about $30 million in Tennessee, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This includes investments in infrastructure, technology, rolling stock equipment, as well as network improvements These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Tennessee and across CN's network.

"We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Tennessee will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate," Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN.

In 2024, CN invested approximately $36 million in Tennessee for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives.

