CN (CNI) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Canadian National (CNI). Shares have added about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CN due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Earnings Beat at Canadian National in Q4

Canadian National reported solid fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the solid results failed to impress investors as CNI fell 2.2% since its earnings release.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 (C$3.29) (excluding 94 cents from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 but declined 4.5% year over year.

Quarterly revenues of $3,284.4 million (C$4,471 million) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,247.3 million but fell 1.8% year over year. The decline was due to lower shipments of intermodal and grain, container storage fees and fuel surcharge revenues as a result of a dip in fuel prices.

Reduced demand for freight services hurt volumes. The metric was also hit by the Pacific-coast dock workers’ strike and unfavorable crude oil price spreads, among other factors. These were partly offset by freight rate increases, the favorable translation impact of a weaker Canadian dollar and higher export volumes of Canadian grain.

Freight revenues (C$4,303 million), which contributed 96.2% to the top line, decreased 2% year over year. Freight revenues from the Petroleum and chemicals, Metals and minerals, Coal, Grain and fertilizers and Automotive segments grew 8%, 1%, 6%, 4% and 19%, respectively. Revenues from the Forest products and Intermodal segments increased 6% and 20%, respectively.

Carloads revenues fell 1% year over year, lower than our projected dip of 2.4%. Segment-wise, carloads in Petroleum and chemicals, Metals and minerals and Automotive increased 8%, 2% and 13%, respectively. Forest products, Coal, Grain and fertilizers and Intermodal declined 6%, 1%, 3% and 6%, respectively.

Freight revenues per carload edged down 1% from the year-ago reported quarter, while freight revenues per revenue ton-miles were down 4%.

Operating expenses increased 1% year over year to C$2,653 million. The increase was mainly due to higher Labor and fringe benefits expense due to general wage increases, and higher average headcount and personal injury and legal claim provisions.

Adjusted operating ratio (defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) was 59.3% in fourth-quarter 2023, up from 57.9% in the year-ago reported quarter. The lower the metric, the better.

Liquidity

Canadian National generated a free cash flow of C$1,613 million during the fourth quarter compared with C$1,335 million a year ago.

2024 Outlook

For 2024, Canadian National anticipates to deliver adjusted EPS growth of approximately 10%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, CN has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, CN has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

