CN (CNI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Canadian National (CNI) reported $3.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Ratio : 61.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62%.

: 61.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62%. Carloads - Total : 1.37 million compared to the 1.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.37 million compared to the 1.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Coal : 122 thousand versus 121.2 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 122 thousand versus 121.2 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Forest Products : 68 thousand compared to the 70.68 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 68 thousand compared to the 70.68 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Automotive : 52 thousand versus 50.51 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 52 thousand versus 50.51 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Intermodal : 576 thousand versus 549.92 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 576 thousand versus 549.92 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Ton Miles - Petroleum & Chemicals : 11.66 billion versus 11.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.66 billion versus 11.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals : 162 thousand compared to the 159.34 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 162 thousand compared to the 159.34 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Ton Miles (RTM) : 57.19 billion versus 57.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 57.19 billion versus 57.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Ton Miles - Metals & Minerals : 6.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.94 billion.

: 6.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.94 billion. Revenue Ton Miles - Automotive : 776 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 786.12 million.

: 776 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 786.12 million. Carloads - Metals & Minerals: 225 thousand compared to the 226.74 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how CN performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CN have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

