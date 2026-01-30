CN (CNI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Canadian National (CNI) reported revenue of $3.2 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating Ratio : 61.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61%.

: 61.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61%. Carloads - Total : 1.36 million versus 1.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.36 million versus 1.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Coal : 117 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 117.56 thousand.

: 117 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 117.56 thousand. Carloads - Forest Products : 66 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 68.14 thousand.

: 66 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 68.14 thousand. Carloads - Automotive : 49 thousand compared to the 49.42 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 49 thousand compared to the 49.42 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Intermodal : 539 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 538.16 thousand.

: 539 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 538.16 thousand. Revenue Ton Miles - Petroleum & Chemicals : 12.39 billion compared to the 12.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12.39 billion compared to the 12.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals : 167 thousand compared to the 166.54 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 167 thousand compared to the 166.54 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Ton Miles (RTM) : 61.71 billion compared to the 61.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 61.71 billion compared to the 61.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Ton Miles - Metals & Minerals : 6.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.38 billion.

: 6.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.38 billion. Revenue Ton Miles - Automotive : 760 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 757.86 million.

: 760 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 757.86 million. Carloads - Metals & Minerals: 223 thousand compared to the 227.71 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how CN performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CN have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

