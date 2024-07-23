CN (CNI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Canadian National (CNI) reported revenue of $3.16 billion, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 billion, representing a surprise of -2.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CN performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Carloads - Grain & Fertilizers : 162 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 155.4 thousand.

: 162 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 155.4 thousand. Carloads - Intermodal : 597 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 591.12 thousand.

: 597 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 591.12 thousand. Carloads - Automotive : 59 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57.99 thousand.

: 59 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57.99 thousand. Carloads - Forest Products : 77 thousand versus 78.33 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 77 thousand versus 78.33 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Metals & Minerals : 247 thousand versus 249.48 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 247 thousand versus 249.48 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Coal : 115 thousand compared to the 121.47 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 115 thousand compared to the 121.47 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals : 162 thousand compared to the 163.66 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 162 thousand compared to the 163.66 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Total : 1,419 thousand versus 1,417.85 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,419 thousand versus 1,417.85 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue Ton Miles - Grain & Fertilizers : 14,586 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14,584.34 million.

: 14,586 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14,584.34 million. Revenue Ton Miles - Coal : 5,293 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,555.65 million.

: 5,293 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,555.65 million. Revenue Ton Miles - Forest Products : 5,751 million compared to the 5,704.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,751 million compared to the 5,704.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Ton Miles - Metals & Minerals: 7,558 million compared to the 7,184.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of CN have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

