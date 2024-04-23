CN (CNI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Canadian National (CNI) reported revenue of $3.15 billion, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +0.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CN performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Carloads - Grain & Fertilizers : 171 thousand compared to the 169.78 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 171 thousand compared to the 169.78 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Intermodal : 527 thousand versus 519.71 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 527 thousand versus 519.71 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Automotive : 50 thousand compared to the 52.96 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 50 thousand compared to the 52.96 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Forest Products : 78 thousand compared to the 79.52 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 78 thousand compared to the 79.52 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Metals & Minerals : 240 thousand compared to the 234.83 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 240 thousand compared to the 234.83 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Coal : 112 thousand versus 121.82 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 112 thousand versus 121.82 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals : 165 thousand versus 164.55 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 165 thousand versus 164.55 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Total : 1,343 thousand versus 1,343.58 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,343 thousand versus 1,343.58 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue Ton Miles - Grain & Fertilizers : 17,032 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17,121.31 million.

: 17,032 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17,121.31 million. Revenue Ton Miles - Coal : 4,638 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,207.89 million.

: 4,638 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,207.89 million. Revenue Ton Miles - Forest Products : 5,769 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,852.95 million.

: 5,769 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5,852.95 million. Revenue Ton Miles - Metals & Minerals: 7,350 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7,137.78 million.

Shares of CN have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

