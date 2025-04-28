CN (CNI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Canadian National (CNI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.11 billion, declining 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CN metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Ratio' will reach 63.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.6%.

Analysts expect 'Carloads - Coal' to come in at 116.94 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 112 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads - Total' will reach 1.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.34 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Metals & Minerals' should arrive at 228.44 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 240 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads - Petroleum & Chemicals' stands at 167.29 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 165 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads - Automotive' will reach 49.98 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Intermodal' at 529.11 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 527 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Forest Products' should come in at 75.3 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 78 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Grain & Fertilizers' to reach 176.64 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 171 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Ton Miles - Grain & Fertilizers' of 17.36 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Ton Miles - Coal' will likely reach 5.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.64 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue Ton Miles - Forest Products' reaching 5.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.77 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for CN here>>>



CN shares have witnessed a change of -0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.