CN backs FY24 adjusted EPS view up low single-digits

October 22, 2024 — 04:22 pm EDT

The company said, “CN (CNI) continues to expect to deliver adjusted diluted EPS growth in the low single-digit range and continues to expect to invest approximately C$3.5 billion in its capital program, net of amounts reimbursed by customers. The Company also continues to expect adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC) to be in the 13%-15% range. Over the 2024-2026 period, CN continues to target compounded annual adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range.”

Read More on CNI:

