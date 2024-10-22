CN backs FY24 adjusted EPS view up low single-digits

The company said, “CN (CNI) continues to expect to deliver adjusted diluted EPS growth in the low single-digit range and continues to expect to invest approximately C$3.5 billion in its capital program, net of amounts reimbursed by customers. The Company also continues to expect adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC) to be in the 13%-15% range. Over the 2024-2026 period, CN continues to target compounded annual adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CNI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.