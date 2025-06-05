CN Announces $80 Million Investment in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for Infrastructure Enhancement

CN plans to invest about $80 million CAD in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for rail infrastructure improvements.

CN announced plans to invest approximately $80 million CAD in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This funding aims to enhance track maintenance and infrastructure to improve rail operations in the region, specifically at CN’s railyards and the Autoport facility in Eastern Passage, N.S. CN President and CEO Tracy Robinson emphasized that these investments will bolster the efficiency and resilience of their network, which is crucial for supporting economic growth and reliable supply chains. In 2024, CN had already invested around $84 million in similar initiatives, focusing on maintenance activities such as rail and tie replacements. Both provinces contribute significantly to the local economy through spending and community investments, with reports showing substantial cash taxes paid and local expenditures in recent years.

CN plans to invest approximately $80 million CAD in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing rail infrastructure and supporting sustainable growth in the region.

The investment will specifically improve operations at CN’s railyards and the CN Autoport facility, which is likely to enhance overall operational efficiency and capacity.

The company's ongoing investments contribute to the safe movement of goods and strengthen supply chains, which is crucial for both domestic and international trade in Atlantic Canada.

The press release highlights significant community engagement and local economic contributions, with past investments showing a direct positive impact on the regions involved.

Despite an announced investment of approximately $80 million CAD, the previous year's investment of $84 million indicates a slight decrease, which may raise concerns about potential scaling back of spending in critical infrastructure.



The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights the uncertainty related to the company's future performance and could lead to investor skepticism regarding their growth forecasts and strategic plans.



The need for continuous investment in track maintenance and infrastructure may signal underlying issues with the current state of the rail network, potentially affecting operational efficiency and service reliability.

What is CN's recent investment in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia?

CN announced an investment of approximately $80 million CAD for track maintenance and infrastructure in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

How will this investment impact rail operations?

The investment will support upgrades to railyards and the CN Autoport facility, enhancing the efficiency and safety of rail operations.

What was CN's investment in these provinces in 2024?

In 2024, CN invested about $84 million in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives.

How many employees does CN have in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia?

CN employs approximately 362 people in New Brunswick and about 356 in Nova Scotia.

What are CN's goals with these investments?

CN aims to build a resilient network to support strong economic growth in North America and enhance service to customers.

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 481 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/06/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

MONTREAL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $80 million CAD in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, as part of its



2025 capital investment program



. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives to support rail operations in the region, including upgrade projects to improve operations at CN’s railyards and the CN Autoport facility in Eastern Passage, N.S. These investments will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth across CN’s network in Atlantic Canada.





"We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will help strengthen the resiliency, and efficiency of our network across Atlantic Canada. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate."





- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN





“These investments by CN ensure Atlantic Canada is ready to power economic growth through strong, resilient supply chains that bolster domestic and international trade.”





- Rhonda Tulk-Lane, CEO of the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce





In 2024, CN invested approximately $84 million in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives. The majority of this spending supports the ongoing maintenance of CN infrastructure including rail and tie replacements, grade crossing work and structure maintenance. Highlights of last year’s investment include:







Over $5 million for a rail bridge upgrade on CN’s Napadogan Subdivision in New Brunswick



Approximately $4 million in improvements to CN’s Autoport in Eastern Passage, N.S.















New Brunswick in Numbers







:









Employees: approximately 362



Railroad route miles operated: 596



Community investments: $687,000 in 2024



Local spending: $55 million in 2024



Cash taxes paid: $18 million in 2024



















Nova Scotia in Numbers







:









Employees: approximately 356



Railroad route miles operated: 162



Community investments: $453,000 in 2024



Local spending: $89 million in 2024



Cash taxes paid: $8.1 million in 2024

















CN Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.











Contacts:





















Media

















Investment Community















Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329





(514) 399-0052















media@cn.ca









investor.relations@cn.ca













