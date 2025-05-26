CN Announces $475 Million Investment in Quebec for Infrastructure and Technology Enhancements

CN plans to invest $475 million CAD in Quebec for track maintenance and infrastructure improvements in 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CN has announced plans to invest approximately $475 million CAD in Quebec as part of its 2025 capital investment program, focusing on track maintenance and infrastructure enhancements aimed at improving operational efficiency. Notable projects include upgrades to the Taschereau railyard and various information technology initiatives to modernize customer support systems. This investment builds on the $633 million spent in 2024 for infrastructure upgrades and equipment procurement. CN's President and CEO, Tracy Robinson, emphasized the importance of these investments in ensuring safe goods movement and supporting economic growth across North America. The Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec also highlighted the broader economic benefits of maintaining transportation infrastructure.

Potential Positives

CN plans to invest approximately $475 million CAD in Quebec, supporting track maintenance and strategic infrastructure improvements, which demonstrates a commitment to enhancing operational efficiency.

This investment will contribute to the modernization of systems and better support customers, indicating a focus on customer service and technological advancement.

The announcements reflect CN's strategy of long-term sustainable growth, highlighting the company's role in strengthening the supply chain and economic growth in North America.

By emphasizing infrastructure investment during a time of heightened awareness on asset upkeep, CN positions itself as a leader in the transportation industry and contributes to broader societal benefits, as noted by industry stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $475 million CAD investment may indicate ongoing challenges in maintaining infrastructure, as the company previously invested $633 million in 2024, suggesting a potential need for continuous capital influx to address maintenance issues.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the press release introduces uncertainty, as these may not materialize due to risks and economic conditions, which could pose risks to investors and stakeholders.

The company's need to emphasize infrastructure upkeep in a statement may signal that previous investment levels have not sufficiently resolved operational challenges, impacting customer service expectations.

FAQ

What is CN's recent investment in Quebec?

CN announced a $475 million CAD investment in Quebec for track maintenance and infrastructure initiatives as part of its 2025 capital program.

How much did CN invest in Quebec in 2024?

In 2024, CN invested approximately $633 million in Quebec for track maintenance and various key infrastructure initiatives.

What specific projects are included in CN's investment?

The investment includes improvements at the Taschereau railyard and various IT projects to modernize systems and support customers.

How does this investment benefit Quebec?

The investment aims to enhance the efficiency and safety of goods movement, supporting long-term economic growth in Quebec and beyond.

Who made positive remarks about CN's infrastructure investment?

Véronique Proulx, President and CEO of FCCQ, highlighted the economic and societal benefits of maintaining transportation infrastructure in Quebec.

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/06/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $475 million CAD in Quebec, as part of its



2025 capital investment program



. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in Quebec. This includes projects to improve the efficiency of CN’s operations at its Taschereau railyard in Dorval, as well as a number of information technology projects that will help better support our customers and modernize our systems. These investments will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Quebec and across CN’s network.





“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Quebec will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate.”





- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN







"



Rail transportation is a vital pillar of our supply chain for moving goods efficiently. By making significant investments in maintaining its infrastructure, CN is setting an example at a time when the entire transportation ecosystem—especially our government, must place greater emphasis on asset upkeep. Our recent study, Transportation Infrastructure in Quebec: Investing for the Future, presented at the FCCQ, clearly shows that strengthening these efforts yields significant economic and societal benefits.”





- Véronique Proulx, President and CEO, Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ)





In 2024, CN invested approximately $633 million in Quebec for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights from this investment include:







Approximately $27 million to upgrade CN’s dispatching system and rail traffic control simulator to help better train new employees.



Over $40 million for new equipment, which included the purchase of new cranes and a number of vehicles as part of a fleet renewal program to be deployed in Quebec and across CN’s network.











Quebec in Numbers







:









Employees: approximately 3,521



Railroad route miles operated: 2,014



Community investments: $4.6 million in 2024



Local spending: $2.1 billion in 2024



Cash taxes paid: $114 million in 2024









CN Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.











Contacts:

















Media









Investment Community











Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329







media@cn.ca







(514) 399-5005







investor.relations@cn.ca









