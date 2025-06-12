CN Announces $30 Million Investment in Tennessee to Enhance Infrastructure and Support Economic Growth

CN plans to invest $30 million in Tennessee for infrastructure and technology improvements, enhancing goods movement and economic growth.

CN has announced an investment of approximately $30 million in Tennessee as part of its 2025 capital investment plan, focusing on infrastructure, technology, and network improvements to enhance efficiency and safety in goods transportation. This initiative aims to support the long-term sustainable growth of the state's economy, with CN's President emphasizing the importance of building a resilient network. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has expressed enthusiasm for the investment, highlighting its potential to improve the transportation system's reliability and facilitate connections for customers. This follows CN's substantial investment of $36 million in 2024 for various infrastructure projects in Tennessee, underscoring the company's commitment to regional development and service excellence.

Potential Positives

CN announced a significant investment of approximately US$30 million in Tennessee, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing infrastructure and technology within the region.

The investment aims to improve the safety and efficiency of goods movement, supporting long-term sustainable growth for both Tennessee and CN's overall network.

This continued financial commitment follows a prior investment of US$36 million in Tennessee, showcasing CN's ongoing dedication to the state's transportation infrastructure and economic development.

The announcement received positive endorsement from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, indicating strong collaboration between CN and state officials to advance transportation systems.

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing a significant investment, the press release does not provide detailed projections on how this investment will directly improve profitability or operational efficiency, which may lead to skepticism among investors.

The mention of forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty and caution, which could raise concerns for stakeholders about the company's ability to meet its future commitments amidst changing economic conditions.

FAQ

What is CN's investment plan for Tennessee in 2025?

CN plans to invest approximately US$30 million in Tennessee as part of its 2025 capital investment program.

How will the investment benefit the Tennessee transportation system?

The investment will enhance infrastructure fluidity, ensuring safer and more efficient movement of goods in Tennessee.

What were CN's previous investments in Tennessee?

In 2024, CN invested about US$36 million in Tennessee, focusing on track maintenance and infrastructure initiatives.

Who commented on the significance of CN's investments?

Tracy Robinson, CN's President and CEO, and Dan Pallme from the Tennessee Department of Transportation highlighted the importance of these investments.

How does CN contribute to the economy in North America?

CN transports over 300 million tons of goods annually, supporting sustainable trade and the prosperity of communities across North America.

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 12 2025 – CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately US$30 million in Tennessee, as part of its



2025 capital investment program



. This includes investments in infrastructure, technology, rolling stock equipment, as well as network improvements These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Tennessee and across CN’s network.





“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Tennessee will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”





- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN





“The Tennessee Department of Transportation is excited about CN's investments in Tennessee. The approximately $30 million will increase the entire system's fluidity as Tennessee continues to grow, connecting CN with its customers in Tennessee and beyond. The investment will support TDOT's vision of providing a safe and reliable transportation system for people, goods, and services, supporting Tennessee's economic prosperity."





- Dan Pallme, Assistant Bureau Chief – Planning Bureau, Tennessee Department of Transportation





In 2024, CN invested approximately US$36 million in Tennessee for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:





- Over US$7 million to support the upgrade of the locomotive fueling facility at Harrison Yard.





- More than US$1.3 million for upgrades to CN’s transload facility at its Memphis railyard









Tennessee in Numbers







:









Employees: approximately 655



Railroad route miles operated: 161



Community investments: US$ 64,000 in 2024



Local spending: US$24 million in 2024



Cash taxes paid: US$8.7 million in 2024













Forward-looking Statements







Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.















