CN Announces $170 Million Investment in Illinois for Infrastructure and Capacity Improvement

CN announces a US$170 million investment in Illinois for infrastructure upgrades and track maintenance, enhancing operational efficiency.

CN announced an investment of approximately US$170 million in Illinois as part of its 2025 capital investment program, aimed at enhancing track maintenance and infrastructure projects in the state. Key initiatives include the construction of the Chicago Logistics Hub and upgrades to technology and training facilities at the Homewood Campus, all designed to ensure the safe movement of goods and foster sustainable growth in the region. In 2024, CN had already invested around US$234 million in similar initiatives. The company emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure for future resiliency and efficiency, underlining its commitment to supporting strong economic growth in North America.

Potential Positives

CN announced a significant investment of approximately US$170 million in Illinois, reinforcing its commitment to infrastructure development and community support.

The investment will enhance track maintenance, strategic infrastructure, and technology upgrades, improving efficiency and safety across the network.

The construction of the Chicago Logistics Hub is part of the investment, which will bolster capacity and operational capabilities in a key transportation area.

This investment reflects CN's dedication to providing exceptional service and supporting economic growth in the communities where it operates.

Potential Negatives

Despite the significant investment announced, the company's previous investment in Illinois was notably higher at approximately US$234 million in 2024, which may raise questions about their future commitment.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements indicates potential risks and uncertainties that may deter investor confidence, as these statements highlight that not all assumptions may materialize.

The announcement does not provide specific details on how the investments will improve service efficiency or customer satisfaction, leaving potential concerns about the tangible benefits of the investment.

FAQ

What is CN's investment plan for Illinois in 2025?

CN plans to invest approximately US$170 million in Illinois for track maintenance and infrastructure initiatives.

Which projects will CN's investment support?

The investment will support the Chicago Logistics Hub construction and upgrades to technology and training facilities at CN’s Homewood Campus.

How much did CN invest in Illinois in 2024?

In 2024, CN invested approximately US$234 million in Illinois for track maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

What are the expected benefits of CN's investment?

CN's investment aims to enhance the resiliency and efficiency of its network, ensuring safe goods movement and supporting economic growth.

Who commented on CN's commitment to community investments?

Hugh O’Hara, President of the Will County Governmental League, highlighted CN's commitment to the community in their investment announcement.

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNI forecast page.

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today its plans to invest approximately US$170 million in Illinois, as part of its



2025 capital investment program



. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the state. This includes investments towards the construction of the



Chicago Logistics Hub



and projects to upgrade technology and training facilities at CN’s Homewood Campus, as well as network improvements. These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Illinois and across CN’s network.





“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Illinois will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”





- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN









“CN has been a tremendous community partner across Will County for many years. This announcement today of additional regional investments highlights their commitment to our areas ongoing success.”





- Hugh O’Hara, President of the Will County Governmental League









In 2024, CN invested approximately US$234 million in Illinois for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:







Over USD $54 million for a



four-mile siding extension in the Greater Chicago area



, boosting corridor capacity by 17%.



More than USD $15 million for new equipment, including the acquisition of 500 intermodal (EMP) containers and a number of vehicles as part of a fleet renewal program to be used in Illinois and across CN’s network.



Approximately USD $10 million to improve intermodal operations and build capacity in the Greater Chicago area.















Illinois in Numbers







:









Employees: approximately 1,667



Railroad route miles operated: 1,256



Community investments: US$ 361,000 in 2024



Local spending: US$1.0 billion in 2024



Cash taxes paid: US$46 million in 2024













CN Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.











