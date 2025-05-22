CN Announces $165 Million CAD Investment in Manitoba for Infrastructure and Track Maintenance

CN plans to invest $165 million CAD in Manitoba for infrastructure upgrades, enhancing rail operations and supporting economic growth.

Quiver AI Summary

CN announced an investment of approximately $165 million CAD in Manitoba as part of its 2025 capital investment program, aimed at enhancing track maintenance and infrastructure, including improvements to rail yards in Winnipeg. This initiative is designed to ensure the safe movement of goods and foster long-term economic growth in the region. Tracy Robinson, CN's CEO, emphasized the importance of investing in the network for future resilience and efficiency, while Lisa Naylor, the Manitoba Minister of Transportation, highlighted the essential role of railways in supporting trade and local employment. In 2024, CN had already invested approximately $200 million in the province.

Potential Positives

CN plans to invest approximately $165 million CAD in Manitoba as part of its 2025 capital investment program, which will enhance infrastructure and operational efficiency in the region.

This investment is directed towards track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives, indicating a commitment to safety and long-term growth in Manitoba and CN's broader network.

The company's ongoing investment strategy underscores its focus on providing exceptional service to customers and supporting economic growth, which is likely to improve stakeholder confidence.

The collaboration with the Government of Manitoba highlights CN's role as a key economic partner and local employer, reinforcing its importance in regional trade and job creation.

Potential Negatives

Investment amount decreased from approximately $200 million CAD in 2024 to $165 million CAD in 2025, indicating a reduction in capital allocation for infrastructure improvements.

Forward-looking statements caution about risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential challenges in achieving projected outcomes, which could affect investor confidence.

Heavy reliance on government support for infrastructure investment may raise concerns regarding the company's long-term sustainability without public funding.

FAQ

What is CN's recent investment in Manitoba?

CN announced plans to invest approximately $165 million CAD in Manitoba for track maintenance and infrastructure initiatives.

How will the investment improve rail operations in Winnipeg?

The investment includes upgrade projects aimed at enhancing the operations of rail yards in Winnipeg, ensuring safe movement of goods.

What was the investment amount by CN in 2024?

In 2024, CN invested approximately $200 million CAD in Manitoba for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives.

How many employees does CN have in Manitoba?

CN has approximately 2,269 employees in Manitoba, contributing to the local economy.

What are the expected benefits of CN's investment for Manitoba?

CN's investment is expected to strengthen economic growth, improve trade logistics, and provide growth opportunities for Manitobans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/06/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $165 million CAD in Manitoba, as part of its



2025 capital investment program



. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the province, including upgrade projects to improve operations of rail yards in Winnipeg. These investments will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Manitoba and across CN’s network.





"We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Manitoba will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the province. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate."





- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN





“The Government of Manitoba celebrates CN and their continued investment in strategic railway projects and infrastructure to ensure the safe movement of goods across the province. Railways are essential to supporting trade in getting goods to market and an important local employer; CN’s investment in sustainable infrastructure will strengthen Manitoba’s position as an economic partner and create growth opportunities that will benefit all Manitobans.”





- Lisa Naylor, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Manitoba





In 2024, CN invested approximately $200 million CAD in Manitoba for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:







Over $16 million for signals and communications upgrades to improve the safety of our operations













Approximately $12 million for the acquisition of equipment, such as tractors and trailers deployed in Manitoba and across CN’s network













Manitoba in Numbers:









Employees: approximately 2,269



Railroad route miles operated: 860



Community investments: $923,000 in 2024



Local spending: $1 billion in 2024



Cash taxes paid: $75 million in 2024













CN Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.











Contacts:





















Media

















Investment Community















Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329





(514) 399-0052















media@cn.ca









investor.relations@cn.ca

















