CMTV vs. FRAF: Which Community Bank Stock Is the Better Buy?

Community Bancorp CMTV and Franklin Financial Services Corporation FRAF represent two distinct community banking investment opportunities. Community Bancorp operates as a traditional community bank serving Vermont. At the same time, Franklin Financial provides commercial and retail banking alongside wealth management and insurance services across south-central Pennsylvania and neighboring Maryland.

Over the past year, investors have favored Community Bancorp, with its shares surging 88.3% compared with Franklin Financial's 44.1% rally.

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While share-price performance reflects market sentiment, a closer look at each company's fundamentals, operating performance and valuation provides a better basis for identifying the stronger long-term investment opportunity.

Community Bancorp Benefits From Loan Growth & Strong Capital Position

Loan Growth & Margin Expansion Drive Earnings: Community Bancorp continues to post healthy balance sheet growth, supported by expanding lending activity. Gross loans increased 4.6% year over year to $983.9 million, while deposits rose 3.9%, indicating that loan growth is being funded through a stable deposit base rather than higher leverage.

The stronger balance sheet translated into improved profitability. Net interest income increased 16% year over year to $11 million, aided by higher loan yields and increased income from overnight deposits. The bank also generated a solid 3.81% net interest margin, return on average assets of 1.42% and return on average equity of 15.31%.

Steady loan growth combined with improving margins provides a favorable backdrop for recurring earnings growth, capital generation and continued shareholder returns.

Strong Capital & Nasdaq Listing Support Long-Term Value: Community Bancorp further enhanced shareholder value through stronger capital metrics and improved market visibility. First-quarter earnings increased nearly 24% year over year to $4.4 million, while earnings per share rose 26% to 78 cents.

Book value per share improved to $20.88 from $20.36 at the end of 2025, while tangible book value increased 4%. Shareholders' equity reached $116.8 million, supported by retained earnings despite unrealized losses in the securities portfolio. Regulatory capital remained strong, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.38% and a total capital ratio of 15.63%.

Management also noted that the company's uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market has improved trading liquidity and pricing efficiency. Combined with the quarterly dividend increase to 25 cents per share and a payout ratio of 31.96%, these developments strengthen Community Bancorp's long-term investment case.

Franklin Financial Builds Momentum Through Margin Expansion

Higher Margins Boost Profitability: Franklin Financial entered 2026 with solid operating momentum. The company reported record quarterly revenues of $18.8 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 7.2% year over year to 83 cents.

Net interest income climbed 14.5% to $15 million as higher loan and investment yields, together with lower funding costs, lifted profitability. Consequently, the net interest margin expanded 48 basis points year over year to 4.24%, while return on average assets improved to 1.29%. Deposit costs also declined 21 basis points to 1.38%, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management.

The widening spread between earning assets and funding costs provides a stronger earnings foundation and supports dividend-paying capacity.

Core Deposit Growth Supports Long-Term Stability: Although total deposits declined because the company intentionally reduced brokered deposits and experienced seasonal public-fund outflows, management emphasized that core customer deposits increased both sequentially and year over year.

Franklin Financial continued replacing higher-cost brokered funding with Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings while expanding relationship banking. Tangible common equity-to-assets improved to 8.11%, book value per share rose to $26.50 and tangible book value reached $20.89. The board also declared its 99th consecutive quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share.

Management plans to invest further in revenue-generating businesses, modernize banking services and strengthen risk management, initiatives that should support sustainable long-term growth.

Valuation Snapshot

From a valuation perspective, Franklin Financial trades at an attractive valuation compared to Community Bancorp. Franklin Financial currently trades at a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.07X compared with 6.13X for Community Bancorp.



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CMTV vs. FRAF: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

Both Community Bancorp and Franklin Financial have delivered solid operating performance, supported by improving profitability, healthy capital positions and disciplined balance sheet management. Community Bancorp stands out for its steady loan growth, strong capital ratios, improving book value and enhanced market visibility following its Nasdaq uplisting. Franklin Financial, meanwhile, has benefited from expanding net interest margins, lower funding costs and a stable core deposit franchise.

However, valuation gives Franklin Financial an edge. While Community Bancorp offers stronger growth momentum and capital strength, Franklin Financial trades at a more attractive valuation, providing investors with a cheaper entry point. The bank’s improving margins, growing core deposits and consistent dividend history strengthen its investment appeal. As a result, investors seeking value in the community banking space may find FRAF to be the better buy at the current levels, while CMTV remains a compelling option for those prioritizing growth and balance sheet strength.

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Community Bancorp. (CMTV): Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.