CMTV Q2 Earnings Rise 15% Y/Y on Strong Loan Growth, NII Gains

Shares of Community Bancorp CMTV have lost 0.3% since reporting second-quarter 2026 results compared with a 0.1% decline for the S&P 500 index. Over the past month, however, the stock has gained 4.8%, outperforming the S&P 500’s fall of 1.1%.

Community Bancorp reported second-quarter net income of $4.7 million, or 84 cents per share, up 15.5% from $4.1 million, or 72 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher net interest income and growth in non-interest income, partially offset by increased provision for credit losses and operating expenses.

Total interest income increased 8% year over year to $16 million, while net interest income rose 13.7% to $11.2 million. For the first six months of 2026, net income increased 19.4% to $9.1 million, or $1.62 per share, from $7.6 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Key Business Metrics

Community Bancorp continued to improve several profitability and capital metrics during the quarter. Quarterly return on average assets increased to 1.53% from 1.38% a year earlier, while return on average shareholders' equity inched up to 15.83% from 15.62%. The net interest margin expanded to 3.95% from 3.64%, reflecting stronger loan yields and balance-sheet management. The efficiency ratio improved to 52.8% from 55.8%, indicating better operating efficiency despite higher expenses.

Fully diluted tangible book value per common share increased to $19.51 from $16.63, while the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio improved to 9.41% from 8.21%. Bank-only regulatory capital ratios also strengthened, with total capital to risk-weighted assets rising to 16.05% from 14.85%, and common equity tier 1 capital improving to 14.79% from 13.60%.

Balance-sheet trends remained mixed. Total assets were $1.17 billion at June 30, 2026, modestly higher than a year ago but lower than the end of 2025 due to municipal security maturities, the repayment of maturing borrowings and seasonal deposit declines. Gross loans increased $28.8 million, or 3.1%, from the prior-year period, while deposits rose $48.7 million, or 5.2%, year over year. Equity capital reached $120.9 million from $106.3 million a year earlier, and book value per share increased to $21.58 from $18.69.

Factors Influencing Results

Higher net interest income remained the primary earnings driver during the quarter. Net interest income increased by $1.4 million to $11.2 million as interest and fees on loans rose 7.7%, supported by continued loan growth and higher portfolio yields. Deposit interest expenses increased only modestly, helping widen the net interest margin.

Non-interest income also contributed positively, rising 12.3% year over year to $2.3 million. Growth was led by higher other income from loans and increased income from the company's investment in CFS Partners. However, total non-interest expenses increased 7.5% to $7.2 million, reflecting higher salary, benefit and other operating costs.

Credit costs also moved higher. The provision for credit losses increased to $721,000 from $407,000 in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting continued loan growth under the Current Expected Credit Losses accounting framework. Management also noted that unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio remained tied to the prevailing interest-rate environment, although the unrealized equity adjustment improved year over year as bond valuations recovered.

Management Commentary

President and chief executive officer Christopher Caldwell said that the company maintained strong momentum during the first half of 2026, attributing its performance to its relationship-based community banking strategy. He highlighted that inclusion in both the ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index has increased the company's visibility among investors and could support broader market awareness over time.

Caldwell also pointed to a 17% increase in tangible book value per share and a roughly 20% rise in earnings per share for the first six months of 2026 compared with the first half of 2025. He said that the results reflected the company's continued focus on serving customers and communities across Vermont while delivering value to shareholders.

Other Developments

The company reported no acquisitions, divestitures or business restructuring during the second quarter. It noted, however, that the optional redemption of all outstanding Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock was completed during the fourth quarter of 2025, simplifying its capital structure.

Management reiterated the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable Aug. 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2026.

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