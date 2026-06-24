Is CMTL Stock a Value Trap or Turnaround Play After Asset Sale News

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL presents a classic investor debate. The stock looks statistically cheap and has a possible balance-sheet catalyst ahead, yet falling revenues, heavy obligations and limited formal guidance keep the investment case unsettled. For investors, the key question is whether the discount reflects an overlooked turnaround or a justified warning sign.

CMTL Looks Cheap on Sales Multiples

The valuation case starts with sales multiples. CMTL trades at 0.22X forward 12-month sales, well below 5.08X for the Zacks sub-industry, 6.67X for the broader Zacks sector and 5.01X for the S&P 500. The gap is hard to ignore, especially after Comtech shares lost 46.2% over the past six months.



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That decline sharpens the value argument. A stock already punished this severely may not need a perfect recovery story to attract speculative interest. However, a low multiple by itself does not settle the debate. It can indicate undervaluation, or it can reflect investor concern about declining revenues, leverage and uncertainty over post-sale earnings power.



Comtech’s public-safety pivot also places it near better-capitalized names such as Motorola Solutions MSI, which offers public-safety software that unifies data and supports real-time intelligence for agencies. The comparison is useful because CMTL’s future story increasingly depends on whether Allerium can become a credible, focused public-safety platform rather than just a smaller remnant after asset sales.

Comtech’s Cash Flow Offers a Better Signal

Some investors may look past the headline revenue decline because Comtech’s operating discipline has improved. Gross profit reached 34.0% of sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, up from 30.7% a year earlier. The company also generated its fifth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow.



For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, operating cash flow was $19.05 million compared with cash usage of $19.74 million in the prior-year period. That swing supports the argument that the business is becoming more disciplined even before the portfolio reset is complete.



This is the strongest point in the turnaround case. CMTL is not only promising a reset; it has already shown better working-capital control and margin performance. Investors still need revenue stabilization, but cash flow gives the bull case more substance than valuation alone.

Comtech’s Debt Load Still Clouds the Thesis

The caution case is just as clear. As of April 30, 2026, Comtech had $119.7 million of credit-facility borrowings, $104.1 million of subordinated borrowings and a preferred-stock liquidation preference of $218.2 million. Interest expense totaled $34.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2026.



The pending sale of most of the Satellite and Space Communications business for a $157.5 million base cash price should help reduce debt. Management expects $143 million to $145 million of net cash proceeds, with 65% directed to the senior credit facility and 35% to subordinated debt.



The buyer’s profile also fits the asset. Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) provides end-to-end satellite communications solutions across markets including defense, cellular backhaul, mobility and broadband access. Still, the transaction helps the balance sheet rather than eliminating financial risk.

CMTL Needs Proof Beyond the Deal

Comtech still needs to prove that the reset can translate into consistent operating performance. Management has not issued formal fiscal 2026 or multi-year quantitative targets, even though it has provided directional commentary around Allerium growth, operating leverage and margin gains after the transaction.



Bookings also remain uneven. Consolidated net sales fell 16.4% year over year in the third quarter, while net bookings were $70.5 million and the book-to-bill ratio was 0.67X. Backlog slipped to $696.1 million from $708.1 million a year earlier.



That makes execution the deciding factor. Comtech must separate operations, retain the cybersecurity business and align corporate costs around Allerium after closing.

Why CMTL’s Ranking Signals Matter Here

CMTL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It also has a Value Score of A, Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A. These signals support near-term interest in the shares, particularly for investors willing to accept turnaround risk. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Yet the long-term Zacks Recommendation remains Neutral. That is the right frame for the value-trap debate. CMTL has a cheap sales multiple, improving cash flow and a debt-reduction catalyst, but it still needs cleaner revenue visibility and successful deleveraging. Until then, the stock looks more like a speculative turnaround play than a proven value story.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.