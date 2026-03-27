Is CMTL Stock a Buy at 0.2x Sales? A Deep Dive at Catalysts and Risks

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL trades at roughly 0.2x sales, a level that looks inexpensive on the surface. The real question is whether the company can translate its portfolio reset into steadier margins and cash generation as key programs ramp.



Recent quarters suggest the mix shift is working, even as net sales have moved lower. The next several quarters should test whether second-half fiscal 2026 production and backlog conversion can sustain that progress.

What CMTL's Short-Term Rating Imply

CMTL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which frames the setup as “hold-level” while execution plays out. The stock also posts strong Zacks Style Scores, led by a VGM Score of A, with Value at B, Growth at A, and Momentum at A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



That combination often signals that valuation and price action have already compressed expectations, while investors still need proof points to justify a more constructive stance. For CMTL, those proof points are tied to product ramps, backlog conversion, and follow-through on operational discipline.

Comtech: The Bull Case is Execution and Mix

The upside case rests on disciplined execution rather than a broad cyclical rebound. Comtech has been tightening its cost structure and optimizing its operational footprint, supporting improved gross margins and four consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow through the second quarter of fiscal 2026.



Operational initiatives include moving Satellite and Space Communications production to Chandler, which is expected to be largely complete in fiscal 2026 and is associated with about $3 million in recurring annualized savings. The logic is straightforward: lower unit costs and better throughput can matter more as modem volumes rise.



Mix is the other pillar. The company has exited lower-margin, working-capital-intensive legacy work and is pivoting toward more scalable, higher-margin Satellite and Space Communications platforms such as digital common ground modems, network solutions and deployable multipath radio systems. Scaling these platforms is expected to support operating margins and cash conversion as production becomes more repeatable and less tied to one-off development work.

CMTL: Catalysts Tied to Ramps and Conversions

Near-term catalysts are tied to specific milestones. One next-generation modem is already in initial production and is expected to “kick in” in the second half of fiscal 2026. A ramp here matters because higher-volume production has been linked to the margin gains seen over the past year.



Another milestone is Enterprise Digital Intermediate Frequency Multicarrier activity later in the year. Comtech has already begun U.S. Army deliveries under a $48.6 million contract, providing tangible evidence of progress that can support backlog conversion and future orders tied to modernization cycles. Backlog also frames visibility. As of Jan. 31, 2026, funded backlog was $731.6 million, and revenue visibility was approximately $1.1 billion, supported by funded backlog plus unfunded contract value. Multi-year awards across the United States, Canada and Australia extend the runway for deliveries as program milestones and production ramps advance through fiscal 2026.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Price and Consensus

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. price-consensus-chart | Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Quote

Comtech: Allerium Strength and Contract Funding

Allerium has been a key stabilizer as Satellite and Space Communications reshapes its revenue base. In the fiscal second quarter, Allerium revenues increased year over year and the segment posted higher operating income, underscoring the benefits of software and emergency communications activity.



The most important commercial anchor is the multi-year Tier-1 telecom extension. Over $107 million of incremental funding was booked in the fiscal second quarter toward a contract extension valued at more than $130 million from the company’s largest customer, a leading U.S. telecommunications provider. That funding supports multi-year program delivery across emergency communications and location-intelligence platforms.



Strategically, the Tier-1 award connects directly to Allerium’s cloud migration push and a focus on expanding recurring software revenues. Sustained execution here can make the segment less dependent on uneven project timing and strengthen the overall quality of revenues.

CMTL: Risks That Can Break the Thesis

The bear case centers on visibility and timing risk. Management has not provided formal quantitative guidance for fiscal 2026 or multi-year targets, which widens modeling bands and leaves the shares more sensitive to quarterly results and estimate revisions.



Order intake in Satellite and Space Communications is another pressure point. The segment’s book-to-bill was sub-1.0, including 0.68x in the fiscal second quarter, reflecting intentional mix pruning but also limiting near-term growth. If bookings do not improve, the company becomes more dependent on backlog burn and the second-half ramp to drive operating leverage.



Government procurement timing adds volatility. Management cited the U.S. government shutdown as a driver of delayed Satellite and Space Communications orders and net sales in the fiscal second quarter. Delays can compress deliveries, complicate revenue recognition timing, and increase delivery and acceptance risk when program ramps occur later than planned.

Comtech: Leverage and Financing Burden Matters

Elevated borrowings and preferred costs remain a meaningful headwind. Interest expense and preferred dividends pressure GAAP earnings and reduce flexibility, making sustained operating cash generation central to deleveraging and disciplined capital allocation.



Comtech also has a defined execution window. Covenant testing has been suspended through the four quarters ending Jan. 31, 2027, which provides runway to complete transitions and execute modem ramps. That runway raises the stakes on delivery, margin, and cash conversion progress over the next year.

Key Players

For investors weighing alternatives in the same wireless equipment landscape, Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD provide useful context as industry peers. Like CMTL, both carry a Zacks Rank #3, reinforcing that differentiation in this group is likely to come from company-specific execution rather than a broad sector tailwind.

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Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.