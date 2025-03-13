$CMTG stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMTG stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,933,583 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CMTG:
$CMTG Insider Trading Activity
$CMTG insiders have traded $CMTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD MACK (CEO AND CHAIRMAN) purchased 115,000 shares for an estimated $367,218
$CMTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CMTG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HYUNDAI INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. removed 5,055,556 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,851,113
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,750,700 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,953,164
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 795,336 shares (+222.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,594,918
- WATERFALL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 554,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,154,350
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 277,053 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,252,279
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 217,989 shares (+62.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,310
- MORGAN STANLEY added 210,970 shares (+53.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $953,584
