$CMTG stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMTG stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,694,052 of trading volume.

$CMTG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CMTG:

$CMTG insiders have traded $CMTG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD MACK (CEO AND CHAIRMAN) has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $488,277 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MIKE MCGILLIS (PRESIDENT AND CFO) purchased 24,115 shares for an estimated $79,509

STEVEN LEONARD RICHMAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $17,000

$CMTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $CMTG stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CMTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

