$CMTG stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CMTG stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,694,052 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CMTG:
$CMTG Insider Trading Activity
$CMTG insiders have traded $CMTG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD MACK (CEO AND CHAIRMAN) has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $488,277 and 0 sales.
- MIKE MCGILLIS (PRESIDENT AND CFO) purchased 24,115 shares for an estimated $79,509
- STEVEN LEONARD RICHMAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $17,000
$CMTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $CMTG stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 10,543,521 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,327,333
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,399,924 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,951,716
- HYUNDAI INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. removed 1,541,800 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,750,914
- GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC added 1,335,801 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,982,537
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 941,386 shares (+146.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,511,369
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 745,896 shares (+550.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,782,192
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 523,403 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,952,293
$CMTG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
