CMTG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.75, changing hands as high as $11.86 per share. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMTG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.60 per share, with $18.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.78.

