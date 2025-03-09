$CMT Earnings Preview: Recent $CMT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$CMT ($CMT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $59,377,900 and earnings of $0.12 per share.

$CMT Insider Trading Activity

$CMT insiders have traded $CMT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L. DUVALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 99,386 shares for an estimated $1,706,136 .

. JOHN P ZIMMER (EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,700 shares for an estimated $349,742 .

. RENEE R ANDERSON (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,481 shares for an estimated $188,890.

$CMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $CMT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

