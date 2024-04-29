News & Insights

Markets
CMS

CMS's Strong Dividend History Helps Get It To The Top 10

April 29, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, CMS shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at CMS Energy Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The report stated, ''Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That's what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most 'interesting' stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.''

The annualized dividend paid by CMS Energy Corp is $2.06/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/14/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CMS, which Dividend Channel stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

CMS+Dividend+History+Chart

The Top 10 DividendRank'ed Utility Stocks »

Also see:
 AMB Historical Stock Prices
 GNMK YTD Return
 Funds Holding ELS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksEnergy
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.