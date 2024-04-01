News & Insights

Markets
INCY

CMS To Receive License To Develop, Commercialize Povorcitinib In China And Southeast Asia

April 01, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - China Medical System Holdings Limited and Incyte (INCY) announce that CMS Skinhealth, and Incyte entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement for the development and commercialization of povorcitinib, a selective oral JAK1 inhibitor, to research, develop, register and commercialize the product in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan Region and eleven Southeast Asian countries and a non-exclusive license to manufacture the product in CMS' Territory. CMS will receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize and a non-exclusive license to manufacture povorcitinib in autoimmune and inflammatory dermatologic diseases.

CMS will make an upfront payment to Incyte. Incyte is eligible to receive additional potential development and commercial milestones and royalties on net sales of the licensed product in CMS' territory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.