CMS To Receive License To Develop, Commercialize Povorcitinib In China And Southeast Asia

(RTTNews) - China Medical System Holdings Limited and Incyte (INCY) announce that CMS Skinhealth, and Incyte entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement for the development and commercialization of povorcitinib, a selective oral JAK1 inhibitor, to research, develop, register and commercialize the product in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan Region and eleven Southeast Asian countries and a non-exclusive license to manufacture the product in CMS' Territory. CMS will receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize and a non-exclusive license to manufacture povorcitinib in autoimmune and inflammatory dermatologic diseases.

CMS will make an upfront payment to Incyte. Incyte is eligible to receive additional potential development and commercial milestones and royalties on net sales of the licensed product in CMS' territory.

