CMS raises MA star ratings for UnitedHealthcare, Centene, MH reports

UnitedHealthcare (UNH) and Centene (CNC) has received upgrades to their Medicare Advantage star ratings for 2025 after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated their scores, Modern Healthcare’s Nona Tepper and Tim Broderick report.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UNH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.