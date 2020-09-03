CMS Grants Addl Reimbursement For Boston Scientific's Eluvia Stent System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical devices maker Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Thursday that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for the Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System as part of the 2021 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS).

The Eluvia stent system was developed for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), which is the narrowing of the arteries of the legs due to plaque buildup. It affects approximately 8.5 million people in the United States and more than 200 million people worldwide.

The Eluvia stent re-opens the blocked artery and restores blood flow, while also utilizing a drug-polymer combination to offer a sustained, low-dose release of drug to prevent tissue regrowth within the stented artery.The FDA approved the Eluvia stent system in September 2018, based on findings from the IMPERIAL trial.

The NTAP designation, awarded to new medical devices determined to substantially improve the diagnosis or treatment of Medicare beneficiaries, will be effective on October 1, 2020. It will provide eligible hospitals with incremental reimbursement for the Eluvia stent system for up to three years.

The Medicare criteria for an NTAP designation is based on newness of the device, cost and a substantial clinical improvement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.