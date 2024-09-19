News & Insights

CMS Energy's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

September 19, 2024 — 03:04 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.50), with shares changing hands as low as $80.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.29% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMS.PRB was trading at a 18.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.74% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRB shares, versus CMS:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are down about 1.2%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CMS.PRB
CMS

