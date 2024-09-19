CMS Energy's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.50), with shares changing hands as low as $80.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.29% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CMS.PRB was trading at a 18.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.74% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRB shares, versus CMS:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are down about 1.2%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.