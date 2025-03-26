News & Insights

CMS Energy's Preferred Stock, Series C Yield Pushes Past 6%

March 26, 2025 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $17.45 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.79% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMS.PRC was trading at a 29.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.16% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Wednesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are up about 1.8%.

