News & Insights

Markets
CMS.PRC

CMS Energy's Preferred Stock, Series C Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

May 18, 2023 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $18.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMS.PRC was trading at a 22.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.34% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRC shares, versus CMS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:

CMS.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are off about 0.4%.

Also see:
 Oversold Dividend Stocks
 GHRS YTD Return
 ELOX Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMS.PRC
CMS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.