CMS Energy's Preferred Stock, Series C Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $18.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMS.PRC was trading at a 22.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.34% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRC shares, versus CMS:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Thursday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are off about 0.4%.

