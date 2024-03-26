CMS Energy's Preferred Stock, Series C Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $20.88 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.42% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CMS.PRC was trading at a 15.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.41% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are off about 0.6%.

