CMS Energy's Preferred Stock, Series C Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRC shares, versus CMS:
Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:
In Wednesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are up about 2%.
