CMS Energy's Preferred Stock, Series C Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $20.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.91% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMS.PRC was trading at a 15.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.66% in the "Utilities" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:
In Monday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently down about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are trading flat.
