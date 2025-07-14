Markets
CMS.PRC

CMS Energy's Preferred Stock, Series C Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

July 14, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $17.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.97% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CMS.PRC was trading at a 29.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.14% in the "Utilities" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:

CMS.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are trading flat.

