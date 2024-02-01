CMS Energy's (CMS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 1%. The bottom line also increased 75% from 60 cents reported in the previous year.



The company’s GAAP earnings came in at $1.05 per share compared with 58 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022.



For 2023, the company reported adjusted earnings of $3.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 by 0.3%. The bottom line also increased 7.6% from $2.89 per share reported in the previous year.

Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1,950 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,461.4 million by 20.8%. The top line also decreased 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.



For 2023, the company reported operating revenues of $7.46 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.12 billion by 8.1%. The full-year top line also went down 13.3% from $8.60 billion in 2022.

Operational Performance

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $1,544 million, down 23.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Net income for the quarter was $251 million, up 54% year over year. Our model projected a net income of $293.8 million for the same period.



Interest charges totaled $172 million, up 23.7% from that recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $227 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $164 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Dec 31, 2023, total debt and financial leases (excluding securitization debt) were $14,856 million compared with $14,139 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



For 2023, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $2,309 million compared with $855 million in the prior year.

2024 Guidance

CMS raised its 2024 adjusted earnings projection to $3.29-$3.35 per share from the earlier expected range of $3.27-$3.33. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is currently pegged at $3.34 per share, which lies toward the higher end of the company’s guided range.

