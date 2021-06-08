Markets
CMS Energy To Sell Subsidiary, EnerBank USA, To Regions Bank In $960 Mln Deal

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - CMS Energy (CMS) agreed to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, EnerBank USA, to Regions Bank, a subsidiary of Regions Financial Corp. (RF) for cash in a transaction valued at $960 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its consolidated full-year 2021 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.83 - $2.87 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.86 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company maintained its annual dividend per share of $1.74.

CMS Energy also introduced 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 - $2.87 per share, reflecting the exclusion of EnerBank, and reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.06 per share.

