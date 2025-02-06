CMS Energy Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes '25 EPS View

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%. However, the bottom line decreased 17.1% from $1.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.



The year-over-year decline can be attributed to higher operating expenses and interest charges.



CMS reported 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.34 per share, which were higher than the year-ago figure of $3.11. The full-year bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 per share.

CMS' Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1.99 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion by 7.1%. The top line, however, increased 2% from $1.95 billion in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported revenues of $7.52 billion in 2024, which were higher than $7.46 billion in 2023. However, the full-year top-line figure missed the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion.

Operational Performance of CMS

CMS' operating expenses amounted to $1.56 billion, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Net income was $255 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $251 million. Our model projected a net income of $232.1 million for the fourth quarter.



Interest charges totaled $180 million, up 4.7% from that recorded a year ago.

Financial Condition of CMS

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $227 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, total debt and financial leases (excluding securitization debt) were $15.87 billion compared with $14.86 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $2.37 billion during 2024 compared with $2.31 billion at the end of 2023.

CMS' 2025 Guidance

CMS revised its 2025 bottom-line guidance. The company now expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $3.54-$3.60, higher than the prior guided range of $3.52-$3.58. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.59 per share, which lies just below the upper end of the company’s newly guided range.



The company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth to be in the band of 6-8%.

CMS' Zacks Rank

CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

