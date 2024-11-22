CMS Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Ratings for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CMS Energy, presenting an average target of $73.17, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Marking an increase of 5.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $69.45.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of CMS Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $69.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $76.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $77.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $77.00 $70.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $65.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $72.00 $76.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $76.00 $65.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $69.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $76.00 $73.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $63.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $73.00 $68.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CMS Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CMS Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CMS Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CMS Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CMS Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind CMS Energy

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Breaking Down CMS Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CMS Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CMS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CMS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.