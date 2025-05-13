CMS Energy Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.39, changing hands as low as $68.90 per share. CMS Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.50 per share, with $76.448 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.20. The CMS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

