CMS Energy Reaffirms FY20 Adjusted Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Monday, CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.64 to $2.68 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.64 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CMS Energy is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

