CMS Energy Reaffirms 2025 Adj. Earnings Guidance

April 24, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.54 to $3.60 per share, and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"Results from the first quarter show we are on track to deliver operationally and financially for 2025," said Garrick Rochow, CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy.

CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $1.01 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.96 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.02, compared to $0.97. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $2.45 billion.

Stocks mentioned

