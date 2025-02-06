News & Insights

Markets
CMS

CMS Energy Raises FY25 Adj. Earnings Outlook, Reaffirms Long-Term Adj. EPS Growth

February 06, 2025 — 06:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), Thursday announced that the company has raised its adjusted earnings to $3.54 to $3.60 per share from $3.52 to $3.58 per share for the full year 2025.

Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $3.59 per share for the same period.

Additionally, the company reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings per share growth in the range of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

In the pre-market hours, CMS is trading at $68.17, up 1.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.