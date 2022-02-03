Markets
CMS Energy Raises FY22 Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) raised its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $2.85 to $2.89 per share, from the prior outlook of $2.85 - $2.87 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.87 per share for fiscal year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted earnings per share growth range.

CMS Energy also recently announced the increase of its annual dividend by 10 cents per share to $1.84 for 2022.

