Markets
CMS

CMS Energy Raises 2021 Adjusted Earnings Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy (CMS) increased its 2021 guidance for adjusted earnings to $2.83 - $2.87 per share reflecting continued strong growth of 6 to 8 percent, with a bias toward the midpoint.

For 2020, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 for 2020, compared to $2.49 for 2019.

Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, said: "The company remains committed to lead the clean energy transition by bringing renewable energy and energy waste reduction opportunities to all of our customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More