CMS Energy Raises 2021 Adjusted Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy (CMS) increased its 2021 guidance for adjusted earnings to $2.83 - $2.87 per share reflecting continued strong growth of 6 to 8 percent, with a bias toward the midpoint.

For 2020, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 for 2020, compared to $2.49 for 2019.

Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, said: "The company remains committed to lead the clean energy transition by bringing renewable energy and energy waste reduction opportunities to all of our customers."

