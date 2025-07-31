Markets
CMS

CMS Energy Q2 Profit Beats Street, Confirms FY25 Earnings View - Update

July 31, 2025 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), while reporting higher second-quarter profit above market estimates, on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 forecast for adjusted earnings and long-term growth view.

For fiscal 2025, CMS Energy continues reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.54 to $3.60 per share and long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

In the second quarter, CMS Energy's earnings came in at $198 million or $0.66 per share, compared with $195 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $214 million or $0.71 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $1.84 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.