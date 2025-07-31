CMS Energy Q2 Profit Beats Street, Confirms FY25 Earnings View - Update

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), while reporting higher second-quarter profit above market estimates, on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 forecast for adjusted earnings and long-term growth view.

For fiscal 2025, CMS Energy continues reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.54 to $3.60 per share and long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

In the second quarter, CMS Energy's earnings came in at $198 million or $0.66 per share, compared with $195 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $214 million or $0.71 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $1.84 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

