CMS Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 6%. The bottom line also increased 7.6% from 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, up from earnings of 65 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to higher revenues and operating income.

CMS' Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1.84 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion by 9%. The top line also increased 14.4% from $1.61 billion in the prior-year quarter.

CMS Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CMS Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CMS Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Performance of CMS

CMS' operating expenses amounted to $1.52 billion, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Net income was $193 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $182 million. Our model projected a net income of $182.2 million for the second quarter.



Interest charges totaled $199 million, up 15% from those recorded a year ago.

Financial Condition of CMS

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $844 million as of June 30, 2025 compared with $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, total debt and financial leases (excluding securitization debt) were $17.40 billion compared with $15.87 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $1.41 billion during the first six months of 2025 compared with $1.66 billion in the prior-year quarter.

CMS' 2025 Guidance

CMS reaffirmed its 2025 bottom-line guidance. The company still expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $3.54-$3.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.58, which is just higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



CMS also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth to be in the band of 6-8%.

CMS’ Zacks Rank

CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 11.7%. The bottom line inched up 14.4% from $1.25 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



AEP’s revenues of $5.09 billion rose 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.58 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion by 2.9%.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. The bottom line also declined 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $1.94 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The top line also came in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.91 billion.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.